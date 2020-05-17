Man, 18, missing from Chatham

article

An 18-year-old man was reported missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Gene Byndum was last seen Sunday in the 8100 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Byndum, who is autistic, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black jogging pants and black sneakers, police said. He may be on foot or traveling via CTA towards Indiana.

Byndum was previously found in Hammond and East Chicago, IN., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274.