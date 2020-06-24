Man, 18, missing from Lincoln Park

article

An 18-year-old man has been reported missing from Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Rakim Verner was last seen Monday in the 1600 block of North Orchard Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Verner, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.