Man, 18, shot to death in Joliet

A man was shot to death Saturday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Trevael Barefield, 18, was shot about 12:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Parkwood Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died hours later.

An autopsy showed Barefield died of multiple gunshot wounds, and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. Barefield lived in Plainfield.

Joliet police did not immediately return a request for details.