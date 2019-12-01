Man, 21, missing from Montclare

article

Police are searching for a man who went missing Sunday from Montclare on the Northwest Side.

Jack Peterson, 21, was last seen about 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of North New England Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Peterson as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound man with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black Ugg boots when he went missing, police said.

Peterson was last known to be in the area of Jackson Boulevard and Canal Street in the West Loop, police said

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.