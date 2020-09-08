Man, 22, missing from Bronzeville

article

A 22-year-old man has been reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side and is considered to be high risk, Chicago police said.

Kelly Rodgers was last seen Monday in the 4500 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said in a missing person alert. He is non-verbal and will not be able to communicate if located.

Rodgers is 6 feet, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a dark-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray and black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.