Man, 22, missing from West Rogers Park

A 22-year-old man has been reported missing from West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Matthew Albuja was last seen Aug. 5 leaving his home in the 6300 block of North Bell Avenue, Chicago police said. He never came back and hasn’t contacted his family.

Police described Albuja as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound man with brown eyes and black hair. He has a burn scar on the right side of his back, police said.

Albuja has been known to frequent the area of Lawrence and Kimball avenues and Western and Peterson avenues, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.