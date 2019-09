article

A man was reported missing from Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Charles Thomas, 23, was last seen Sept. 5 leaving his home in the 3800 block of North Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.