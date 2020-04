article

Police are looking for a 24-year-old man last seen on the Near West Side.

Robert Baker was last seen April 9 in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said. He may need medical attention.

Baker is 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.