Man, 24, missing from East Garfield Park: police

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 24-year-old man who has been reported missing from East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Charles Kendricks was last seen Friday in the 2900 block of West Wilcox Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Kendricks, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, bald, has brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.