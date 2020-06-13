Man, 25, missing from Englewood

article

A 25-year-old man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Charles Drake was last seen Thursday in the 6900 block of South Green Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police

Drake, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas shirt, black Adidas pants and red, black and white colored Jordan sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.