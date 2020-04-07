Man, 32, missing from Lawndale: police

article

A 32-year-old man has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Juan Mendoza-Morales was last seen Monday in the 2200 block of South Kirkland Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Mendoza-Morales, who is schizophrenic and only speaks Spanish, is 5 feet, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a light-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and gray pajama pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.