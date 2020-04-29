Man, 38, missing from Lake View: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man has been reported missing from Lake View on the North Side.
Saeed Mehr was last seen Monday in the 500 block of West Melrose Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
Mehr, who may me in need of medical treatment, is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a fair complexion, police said.
He may be driving a 2020 white Hyundai Elantra with Illinois license plate of BU30933, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.