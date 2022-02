A 39-year-old man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was pulling into a driveway in the 2700 block of East 75th Street just before noon, when someone walked up to him and fired shots.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago and is listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.