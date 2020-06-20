Man, 40, missing from Lawndale

article

A 40-year-old man has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Moses “Maine” Allen was last seen June 12 in the 1200 block of South Troy Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He is known to ride CTA trains to different parts of the city, but most frequently rides the Red and Blue Lines.

Allen is 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a white shirt, blue jeans and maroon-colored Adidas sneakers, police said. He may be carrying a gray and green backpack and possibly wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.