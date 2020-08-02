Man, 41, missing from Budlong Woods

A 41-year-old man has been reported missing from Budlong Woods on the North Side.

Sergio Cernas was last seen Thursday at a restaurant in the 6600 block of North Clark Street, and is missing from his home in the 2400 block of Berwyn Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Cernas, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-1, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the Champion brand logo in red letters, blue jeans and black Jordan brand sneakers, police said. Cernas primarily speaks Spanish but speaks some English.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.