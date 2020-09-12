Man, 41, missing from Far South Side

article

A 41-year-old man has been reported missing from the Far South Side.

Leon Seaton was last seen about 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 13000 block of South King Drive, driving a white 2013 Buick with an Illinois license plate E623640, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Seaton, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-11, 245 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.