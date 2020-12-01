Man, 44, missing from University of Chicago Hospital

article

A 44-year-old man has been reported missing from University of Chicago Hospital and considered to be high risk, according to Chicago police.

James Ciapponi was last seen Monday in the 5800 block of South Maryland Avenue, and is in need of medical attention, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Ciapponi is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, blonde hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.