A 47-year-old man was reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Antonio Esquinca was last seen August 9 near the 2900 block of West 38th Street, Chicago police said. He may be driving a silver four-door Nissan sedan.

He is 5-foot-6, 205 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.