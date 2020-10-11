Man, 47, missing from Pilsen for months

article

A 47-year-old man has been reported missing for months from Pilsen on the Near West Side.

Francisco Javier Melchior Morales was last seen July 21 and is missing from his home in the 2500 block of South Albany Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Melchior Morales, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and has a light-brown complexion, police said. He has a tattoo of the name Diana on his left arm and a picture of Jesus on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.