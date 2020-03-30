Man, 55, missing from Palatine Township

article

The Cook County sheriff’s office is asking the public for help finding a northwest suburban man reported missing from an unincorporated area near Palatine Township.

Andrew Patrick Plummer, 55, was last seen leaving his home about 10 p.m. March 27, the sheriff’s office said. He is about 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Plummer was last seen wearing a blue track jacket, a white T-shirt and winter boots, the sheriff’s office said. He has an aluminum cane and frequents areas in Arlington Heights and Palatine.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.