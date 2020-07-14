Man, 57, missing from Back of the Yards

article

A 57-year-old man has been reported missing from Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Darryl Townsend was last seen July 5 and is missing from the 5000 block of South Wood Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Townsend, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-6, 167 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap and a white shirt, police said.

Anyone with information should call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.