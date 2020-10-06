Man, 57, missing last at vehicle crash in Roseland

article

A 57-year-old man has been reported missing from Roseland on the South Side.

Ricky James, who uses the aliases Michael Johnson and Tommy Johnson, was last seen Saturday leaving the scene of a traffic crash in the 10500 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent the 12000 block of Central Park Avenue in Alsip.

James is 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair that is balding and has a light-brown complexion, police said. He has a tattoo of a playboy symbol on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274.