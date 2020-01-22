Man, 60, last seen in Joliet boarding train to Chicago

article

A 60-year-old man who frequently visits McKinley Park was reported missing after he was supposed to board a train to Chicago in suburban Joliet.

Phillip Divittorio was last seen Dec. 4, 2019 at the Rock Island Metra Station in Joliet, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He was reported missing on Tuesday.

He was carrying a blue duffle bag, and may need medical attention, police said.

Police asked anyone who knows his location to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.