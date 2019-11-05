Man, 60, missing from West Rogers Park

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 60-year-old man who was reported missing from West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Donald Minott was last seen about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police described Minott, who has short-term memory loss, as 5 feet, 7 inches and 195 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a dark-brown complexion. He is able to carry a conversation but is unable to verbally express his home address.

He was last seen wearing a cobalt-blue hooded parka, blue jeans, a black flannel shirt, white sneakers and black gloves, police said. He should also have identification and a wallet.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.