Man, 61, missing from West Rogers Park

article

A 61-year-old man has been reported missing from West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Charles Nwagbara was last seen about 10 a.m. Thursday in near his home in the 6800 block of North Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Nwagbara is 5-foot-5, 230 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, has a mole on his nose and a dark-brown complexion, police said. He left home without his medicine and may be disoriented.

He was last seen wearing a polo shirt with white, purple, and brown stripes, khaki pants, black shoes and carrying a blue jean laundry bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.