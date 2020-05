article

A 64-year-old man was reported missing from Douglas Park on the West Side.

Allen Jones was last seen May 10 in the 2800 block of South California Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Jones, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-746-8255.