Man, 64, reported missing from Wheeling may be in danger

article

Police are looking for a 64-year-old man who went missing from north suburban Wheeling and may be in danger.

Young Kim was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the 600 block of Prestwick Lane, Wheeling police said.

Kim is 5-foot-7, 110 pounds with silver and brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was wearing a dark-blue checkered shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes when he went missing.

Kim has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wheeling police at 847-459-2632.