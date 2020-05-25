Man, 65, missing from East Garfield Park

article

Police are looking for a man missing from East Garfield Park.

Glenn Kormann, 65, was last seen Sunday and is missing from the 500 block of North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago police said. He was last seen wearing a red Cubs hat, a maroon shirt with “Roma” printed on it and gray sweatpants.

He has dementia and recently moved from the 1300 block of West Fargo Avenue in Rogers Park, police said.

Kormann is 5-foot-11, 215 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.