Man, 66, missing from Englewood

A 66-year-old man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Charles Russell was last seen Friday in the 6800 block of South Winchester Avenue, wearing camouflage pants, a bag on his right foot and a shoe on his left foot, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. He is disabled and uses a red-colored walker.

Russell, who may be in need of medical attention, is 6 feet, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, black and gray hair, and has a dark-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-746-8380