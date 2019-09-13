Man, 67, missing from Roseland

article

A 67-year-old man was reported missing from Roseland on the South Side.

Herbert “Buddy” Alford was last seen Sept. 11 in the area of the 100 block of West 115th Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. He is known to visit the area of 113th Street and King Drive.

He is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, brown gym shoes and a silver cross necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.