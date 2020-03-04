Man, 70, dead after carbon monoxide leak in Hyde Park apartment building

A lit stove in a Hyde Park apartment building left a 70-year-old man dead Tuesday of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency crews responded to building after a carbon monoxide alarm went off about 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East 53rd Street, Chicago police said. While they were evacuating the residents, firefighters noticed a stove turned on in the unit where the alarm was going off.

A man in the apartment across the hall was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Though the Cook County medical examiner’s office has yet to conduct an autopsy, preliminary information suggests the death was related to carbon monoxide, according to police.

Fire officials said the area was being treated as a crime scene, but police said there was no preliminary information that suggested foul play.