Man, 70, missing from Darien

Authorities are looking for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since last week from west suburban Darien.

Edward Zeman was last seen about 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 at his home in the 1900 block of Rosewood Court in Darien, according to a missing person alert from Darien police.

Zeman is described as a 5-foot-10, 155-pound man with blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored polo, dark dress pants and dark gym shoes.

Police said he “has a condition that places him in danger” and may be near a forest preserve.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Darien police at 630-971-3999.