Man, 72, beaten by carjackers on North Side: police

Two people beat a 72-year-old man and stole his vehicle Friday in Sauganash on the North Side.

The man parked his vehicle about 6:55 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Sauganash Lane when two males approached him, Chicago police said.

One suspect grabbed the man while the other punched him in the face and threw him to the ground, police said. The suspects took the man’s property and sped off in his vehicle.

The man declined medical attention, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.