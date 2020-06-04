Man, 74, last seen canoeing on Lake Michigan near Rogers Park

article

A 74-year-old man who was last seen canoeing on Lake Michigan near Rogers Park has been reported missing.

Richard Holic was last seen Tuesday in a green-colored canoe on the lake near Chase Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Holic is 5-foot-3 and 190 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair and a fair complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and green cargo shorts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-744-8266.