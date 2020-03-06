Man, 74, missing from Humboldt Park

article

A 74-year-old man was reported missing from Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Ernesto Alverio was last seen March 2 and is missing from the 1400 block of North Harding Avenue, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He has a tattoo of a panther on his left arm, is partially missing two fingers and does not have his dentures, police said.

It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.