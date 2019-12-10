Man, 77, missing from Mayfair

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 77-year-old man with dementia who has been reported missing from Mayfair on the North Side.

Feti Palla was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday, when he went for a walk in the 4600 block of North Lowell Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Palla is 5-foot-2, 140 pounds, with white hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on both arms, police said. He has a tattoo of a flying dove on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a black pea coat, blue shirt and blue pants, police said.

Palla, who may appear confused, is known to walk near Pulaski Avenue, Lawrence Avenue and Elston Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.