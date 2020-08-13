Man, 80, missing from suburban Glenview

article

An 80-year-old man who may be endangered has been reported missing from suburban Glenview.

Yury Pasmanik about 1 a.m. Thursday driving a beige 2003 Lexus ES300 with an Illinois license plate BFC289 in the 3800 block of Grace Lane, according to a missing persons alert from Glenview police.

Pasmanik, who has a condition that puts him in danger, is 5-foot-3, 160 pounds, with green eyes, gray hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-728-5000.