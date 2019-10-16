Man, 81, missing from Des Plaines may be in danger

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old man who went missing Tuesday from Des Plaines.

Kenneth Orstead was reported missing about 10:45 p.m. from the northwest suburb, Illinois State Police said. He has a condition that places him in danger.

Orstead is 5 feet, 7 inches and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said. He was wearing a bright blue puffy jacket, a beige zip-up sweater, dark-colored pants and gray athletic shoes when he went missing.

Orstead was last seen driving a black 2018 Honda Pilot with the license plate number XB1249, police said. He may be in the village of Onarga, between Kankakee and Champaign on Interstate 57.

Anyone with information about Orstead’s whereabouts is asked to call Des Plaines police at 847-391-5400.