Man, 83, missing from West Rogers Park

article

A 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing from the West Roger’s Park neighborhood.

Prahlad Patel was last seen Thursday, Sept. 10, in the 6000 block of North Richmond Street, according to Chicago police.

He’s known to take daily walks near Richmond, Devon and Peterson avenues, police said. Patel was last seen wearing cream-colored clothes and a blue and white mask.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.