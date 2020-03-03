Man, 88, missing from Brighton Park may need medical attention: police

article

Police are looking for a man missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Carlos Rodriguez, 88, was last seen Tuesday and is missing from the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue, Chicago police said. It isn’t known what he was last seen wearing.

He is 5-foot-4, 135 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair, police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.