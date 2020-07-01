Man, 88, missing from Schorsch Village

article

An 88-year-old man has been reported missing from Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side.

John Sheridan was seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday driving a 2003 maroon Pontiac Grand Prix with an Illinois license plate Q818248 in the 6600 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Sheridan is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.