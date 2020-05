A 19-year-old man is in custody after allegedly trying to break into an ATM Monday in the Loop.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at a bank just before 1 a.m. in the first block of North Dearborn Street and found the man inside, Chicago police said. He had tried using tools to break into the ATM.

It’s unknown how he got into the bank, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.