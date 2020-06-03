Man arrested after breaking windows of school in Norwood Park

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he was caught allegedly breaking the windows of a school Wednesday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

About 2:10 a.m. officer responded to calls of a person damaging a school building in the 6400 block of West Strong Street, and found the man breaking windows.

Daniel Beard Elementary School is located in that block.

After a short foot chase he was taken into custody, police said.

The man allegedly broken about 82 windows from the school building, police said.