Man arrested, guns seized from gathering at Gold Coast hotel: police

Chicago police seized three guns and arrested a man after they were called to a gathering of about 10 people Monday at a hotel in the Gold Coast.

Authorities were called at 2:27 a.m. for reports of a disturbance in a hotel room in the 200 block of East Walton Place, according to Chicago police. The caller also reported a person with a gun.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago is located at 201 E. Walton.

Officers found three handguns in the room and took one man into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

Nine or 10 other people in the room were dispersed and were not issued citations, police said.

Police were called to break up two house parties Saturday in Noble Square and Austin in the wake of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order to combat the spread of COVID-19.