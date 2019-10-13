Man arrives at O'Hare, misses connecting flight and vanishes

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 64-year-old man who has been reported missing from O’Hare Airport.

Timothy McNeilly was last seen Thursday at the airport when he missed a connecting flight, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He is not familiar with the city of Chicago.

McNeilly is described by police as being 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair and having a fair complexion.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.