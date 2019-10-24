Man breaks into home, confronted by owner and killed in Austin: police

A 51-year-old man was killed Wednesday after being confronted by the owner of the home he was breaking into in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:10 p.m., the man broke into a home in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue through a rear back window and was confronted by the homeowner, a 39-year-old man, Chicago police said. A physical confrontation ensued between the homeowner and the man.

The man received unknown injuries during the fight and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His cause of death is unknown and under investigation by Area North detectives.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet commented on the man’s death.

The homeowner was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for treatment for injuries he received during the fight, police said. He has been stabilized.

There are currently no charges against the homeowner.