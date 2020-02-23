Man charged in barbershop shooting that injured five people

One person is facing felony charges in connection with a shooting that wounded five people, including three children, last month at a barbershop in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Walter Jackson, 29, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, Chicago police said. Jackson lives in East Chicago, Indiana.

Jackson and another gunman allegedly walked into Gotcha Faded barbershop, 234 N. Pulaski Rd., about 6:15 p.m. Jan. 16, walked back out and sprayed bullets through the window into the shop, police said.

Two brothers, 11 and 12, were struck by the gunfire and taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said. Another boy, 16, was shot in the hip and stabilized at the same hospital, while two men, 30 and 40, were also wounded in the shooting.

“They had nerve enough to be shooting and laughing … that’s just crazy,” Ike Trenell, who owns the shop, said after the shooting.

No one else is in custody in connection to the incident, police said.

Jackson is due in bond court Monday.