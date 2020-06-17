Man charged in connection with Chicago police office shooting in Bronzeville

article

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a Chicago police officer in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Steven McGee, of Bronzeville, has been charged with four felony counts of attempted murder in the first degree, felony unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a felony count of aggravated discharging of a fire arm, as well as misdemeanor criminal trespassing, Chicago police said.

Officers saw a McGee about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of South King Drive, after he was identified as the person wanted for an alleged assault, Chicago police said.

McGee was arrested about 9 p.m. Monday, after he fired multiple shots at police, striking one in the knee.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.