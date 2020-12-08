Man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Eisenhower Expressway

article

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a collision that left a man dead Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Michael Gin, 49, was charged with one count of failure to report an accident that resulted in death, according to Illinois State Police.

Gin was allegedly driving a silver-colored Honda that struck 31-year-old Ryan Apple as he walked in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Pulaski Road, state police said. Gin allegedly fled the scene without reporting the accident, while Apple was pronounced dead on site.

Gin appeared in bond court Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance, court records show. He is due back in court Dec. 28.