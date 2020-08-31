Man charged in fatal shooting of student activist

article

An 18-year-old man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old student activist in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Genove Martin faces a first-degree murder charge and a forcible felony charge, according to Chicago police.

Martin allegedly shot the teen July 31 in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue, police said. He was identified as Caleb Reed, a student leader advocating to remove police from Chicago Public Schools.

Martin was taken into custody Sunday morning in Park Manor on the South Side, police said. He is due in bond court Tuesday.